Screen Australia, AiF to bring Nicole Kidman, Phillip Noyce to SXSW Sydney

A selection of Australia’s best-known Hollywood exports will take to the stage at this month’s SXSW Sydney conference as part of two new sessions being presented by Australians in Film and Screen Australia.

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman and producing partner producing partner Per Saari will front an industry showcase focused on their production company Blossom Films on October 19, while director Phillip Noyce, screenwriter Amy Wang, and actors Jason Clarke and Charmaine Bingwa will come together on October 16 for a discussion titled Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

In the former, Kidman and Saari will take a look back at Blossom Films’ journey from debut project Rabbit Hole in 2010 through to Big Little Lies and the upcoming Lulu Wang series Expats, offering insights into what they look for in creative partners, their future slate of Australian projects, including the adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s The Last Anniversary, and the process of getting their most recent limited series Love and Death (HBO 2023) to the screen.

For Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Bingwa, Clarke, Noyce, and Wang will share their insights on what they have learned from working in LA, their trajectory to get there, and how that success and knowledge can be brought back to Australia.

They join previously announced screen session The Next Gen Blak Storytellers, in which Leah Purcell, Kodie Bedford, and Jub Clerc will join presenter Brooke Boney to speak First Nations storytellers who are all about representing ‘modern’ Blak stories. Made Up Stories producer Bruna Papandrea and Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns will also both appear in conversation at the event.

The conference will be held from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22 primarily across The University of Technology, Sydney; The Powerhouse Museum and The International Convention Centre.

Find the full list of sessions here.