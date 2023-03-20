Screen Australia and the Australian Writers’ Guild have selected Jane Allen, Kodie Bedford, Judi McCrossin, Sam Meikle, Suzie Miller and Tommy Murphy to participate in The Creators, an accelerator program for experienced screenwriters to further develop a slate of premium television.

Established to support the creative and professional growth of local writers in an increasingly global screen market, the program will see the group travel to Los Angeles in May to attend Content LA. They will also participate in tailored project and pitching development and networking opportunities to sell their stories in domestic and international markets.

Founder and chair of the Writers Guild of America’s Showrunner Training Program, Jeff Melvoin (Killing Eve, Northern Exposure, Remington Steele) will train the cohort, and they will also get pitching training from writer, director and executive producer Jeff Greenstein (Will and Grace, Friends, Desperate Housewives).

Screen Australia head of Content Grainne Brunsdon said the six writers were at the top of their game, and the agency was pleased to support them to learn from the US industry and bring their skills back to Australia.

“We know Australian stories travel well and this program will make sure these creatives are best placed to take their distinct homegrown projects to audiences here and around the world,” she said.

AWG president Shane Brennan called the program a “gamechanger”.

“With local content quotas on streamers coming soon, this program will ensure Australia has talented creators and showrunners ready to meet demand.’

Meikle, co-showrunner on Wakefield and co-creator of MaveriX, said The Creators was training for “the next frontier in Australian television storytelling – showrunning.”

“We’re just beginning to truly embrace the model here and I’m thrilled to have the chance to learn, expand my skills, and bring that knowledge home to share with other writers and creators. This program is opening the door to a massive leap forward for all of us,” he said.

Kodie Bedford, writer on Mystery Road, Firebite and All My Friends Are Racist, said: “I remember when I was 15 and told my mum that I was going to be a showrunner after being inspired by Buffy, so to be selected for this specialised program where I get to learn showrunning and pitching skills from Hollywood’s best is absolutely a dream come true. But also, to bring back and share the skills I learn to the Australian industry, where more writers are wanting to take ownership of their own ideas, is something I’m quite excited about.”

Judi McCrossin, co-creator of The Time of Our Lives, creator for television of The Wrong Girl and writer on The Secret Life of Us, said: “Showrunners aren’t just storytellers. They have both financial and creative authority over all departments. They keep the show running. Empowering Australian writers with showrunning skills gives them the ability to tell their stories the way they want them to be told. And Australian TV will be better for it.”

The Creators is supported by industry partners Australians in Film and Scripted Ink.