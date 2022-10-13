Instagram and Screen Australia have selected ten emerging First Nations social media creators for the second edition of the First Nations Creator Program.

The joint initiative is designed to accelerate the careers of up-and-coming Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creators and amplify diverse voices, to help create long-term career prospects in social media and digital content creation.

Participants receive $5,000 in production funding, in addition to training sessions and workshops with First Nations creatives including Bianca Hunt, Jarin Street, Meissa Mason, Ian Zaro and Melissa Smith-Haimona.

Special guest creatives also include actress Sherry-Lee Watson from Netflix’s Heartbreak High and model and Mob in Fashion founder Nathan McGuire.

The workshop and training sessions, designed to build the creators’ brands and enable business growth, run next week October 17-19. The program includes training in Reels best practice, Metaverse technologies, business-building, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property and optimised finances.

The ten selected recipients of the 2022 First Nations Creator Program are:

Desirai Saunders (desirai.art)

Jade Goodwin (jadey.draws)

Tobiasz Millar (tobiaszrodney13)

Brandi Salmon (brandisalmon.artist)

Jalen Sutcliffe (jalen_sutcliffe)

Tom Dyer (uncle_mot)

Kaylene Langford (startupcreative)

Jahvis Loveday (Jahvisloveday)

Marley Morgan (marleymorganphotography)

Milisont Sailor (Milisont)

“We are really excited to announce these year’s talented participants in the 2022 First Nations Creator Program,” said Kirsty Wilson, creator partnerships lead, Meta Australia and New Zealand.

“As a brand, Instagram is steadfast in its mission to empower First Nations Creators and equip them with the tools needed to grow their online presence and build meaningful communities within the creator economy. We’re looking forward to seeing these creators continue to flourish and watch their infectious creativity hit our Reels feeds with renewed vigour.”

Screen Australia head of First Nations Angela Bates congratulated those selected.

“Screen Australia is proud to champion First Nations digital storytelling, and we look forward to seeing the group develop their skills in the workshop and enhance their ability to connect with audiences around the world on Instagram,” she said.