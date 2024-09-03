Screen Australia announces over $900,000 for crew and gamemaker skills programs

Screen Australia has announced more than $900,000 in industry development funding which will help bridge skill shortages and boost the capabilities of the Australian screen workforce.

It forms part of Screen Australia’s Industry Development initiatives, which have injected more then $5 million into training and skills development for more than 500 industry professionals.

The most recent round of funding has been made through Screen Australia’s Skills Development Fund (which supports production companies, game development studios and screen businesses to provide work-based learning) and the BTL: Next Step program (which supports mid-career practitioners to upskill from their current areas of expertise).

The latest BTL: Next Step recipients are:

Boom Tracks Pty Ltd – Sound Designer placement (VIC) : Andrew Richards (Water for Birds, 112 Days) from VIC

: Andrew Richards (Water for Birds, 112 Days) from VIC Cosmic Dino Studio – Line Producer placement (QLD) : Michael Olive (Teletubbies – Let’s Go!, In Limbo) from QLD

: Michael Olive (Teletubbies – Let’s Go!, In Limbo) from QLD Cutting Edge Post Pty Ltd – Post Supervisor / Post Producer placement (QLD) : Ashlee Smale (My Kitchen Rules, Dream Homes season 1) from NSW

: Ashlee Smale (My Kitchen Rules, Dream Homes season 1) from NSW Jungle Entertainment – Production Manager placement (NSW) : Belinda Dean (Cloudy River, The Way, My Way) from NSW

: Belinda Dean (Cloudy River, The Way, My Way) from NSW Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd – Location Manager placement (NSW) : Estee Chang (Play Dirty, Prosper) from NSW

: Estee Chang (Play Dirty, Prosper) from NSW Princess Bento Pty Ltd – Special Effects Supervisor placement (VIC) : Lily Ford (Young Woman and the Sea, Class of ‘07) from NSW

: Lily Ford (Young Woman and the Sea, Class of ‘07) from NSW SAM Content – Line Producer placement (NSW) : Penny Jope (Memory Lane season 4 and 5, Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles) from NSW

: Penny Jope (Memory Lane season 4 and 5, Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles) from NSW Sweet Shop Green Pty Ltd – Post Production Supervisor placement (VIC) : Nick Venn (VFX & Post Producer) from VIC

: Nick Venn (VFX & Post Producer) from VIC Walking Fish Productions Pty Ltd – Post Production Supervisor placement (VIC): Amy Browne (Welcome to Yiddishland, A Will for the Woods) from VIC

The latest Skills Development Fund recipients are: