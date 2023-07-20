Screen Australia announces recipients of First Nations Games Studio Fund, Games: Expansion Pack funding

Screen Australia has unveiled the two studios that will share $600,000 through its First Nations Games Studio Fund, while also announcing $2.4 million for 21 games as part of the Games: Expansion Pack.

GUCK (Victoria) and Awesome Black (NSW) have each been selected to receive $300,000 across two years to strengthen their businesses via the fund, which was launched in May to support games studios led by First Nations game developers.

It coincides with a new round of funding under the Games: Expansion Pack, taking the overall amount distributed under the initiative to $8 million across 62 Australian games with budgets below $500,000.

The double announcement comes after the Federal Government’s Digital Games Tax Offset passed through Parliament last month, providing projects with budgets over $500,000 with a 30 per cent tax incentive. This investment has been coupled with an additional $12 million over four years from 2023/24 to support digital games developers and small and medium independent games studios through Screen Australia.

Screen Australia’s CEO Graeme Mason noted the “high volume of incredibly strong applications” for both the Games: Expansion Pack and the First Nations Games Studio fund.

“These projects and these studios represent a fantastic mix of exciting games from talented creators around the country and it is great to be able to support them to accelerate their skills and talent, and to bring their creative visions to life,” he said.

“We are so proud of the level of talent in the games industry in Australia, and feel the best is yet to come for our games developers both locally and on the international stage.”

Screen Australia will reopen games funding rounds on October 2.

The full list of funded titles is below: