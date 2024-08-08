Netflix and Entertainment Partners powered by Moneypenny’s production accounting workshop.

Screen industry still grappling with production accountant shortage

The screen industry continues to struggle with a lack of production accountants, but industry players are tackling the issue as a new offshore production boom beckons. Brendan Swift investigates.

Money may make the world go round but someone has to spin the wheel. Enter the production accountant who tracks the expenditure and ensures that cast and crew are paid.

Without them, production would quickly come to a standstill, yet there’s too few to go around, particularly when a production gets the green l...