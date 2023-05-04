Screen NSW launches $25K First Nations Screen Fellowship

Screen NSW has launched a $25,000 fellowship for a mid-career to established First Nations practitioner to undertake a self-directed professional development plan.

The financial support can cover things such as the development of a new work, research and travel, mentorship, or industry exposure.

“There is considerable untapped First Nations talent across the NSW screen industry. This exciting new fellowship aims to unearth this talent and open the door for the recipient to pursue the career development direction of their choosing,” Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said.

“Screen NSW is dedicated to increasing First Nations representation in the creative industries and ensuring the legacy of storytelling is continued on screen. This targeted support for NSW First Nations screen practitioners is a signal of our continued commitment in this space.”

EOI proposals for the First Nations Screen Fellowship will be accepted between May 11 to June 30. Guidelines here.