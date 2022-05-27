Screen Queensland and Network 10 are inviting applications for a new initiative aimed at emerging First Nations film and television practitioners.

Targeted toward graduates and early-career screen professionals, the First Nations Skills Placement and Mentorship program begins with a paid, four-week placement with executives from Network 10 to write, produce and edit a 60-second community service announcements about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Following the placement, recipients will undertake a remote six-month mentorship with Network 10 experts to provide applicants with invaluable guidance in building a career in the television sector.

Screen Queensland CCO Belinda Burns said the initiative was part of the state screen agency’s delivery of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategy.

“Providing training and career development opportunities, at all experience levels, is integral to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen practitioners in gaining the skills, networks and credits to launch successful, long-term careers,” she said.

“Screen Queensland and Network 10 are both proud members of the Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network (SDIN), which stands as a commitment to address inequity head-on and be proactive changemakers towards achieving a fairer, more representative industry, locally and globally.

“We look forward to seeing these CSA segments broadcast on Network 10, showcasing First Nations talent, stories, and perspectives across the nation.”

The program is open to Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioners, with Screen Queensland covering costs for travel, accommodation and per diems as part of the four-week placement. Development, pre-production, and post-production will take place remotely.

Network 10’s senior vice president, programming and content, Daniel Monaghan, said the initiative was perfect for filmmakers with a passion for creating and sharing their own stories.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us at Paramount to discover potential future employees who will make our business and content unique, stronger, and internationally successful, or if not with us, to give candidates the skills they need to progress further along their own career path,” he said.

“We want to assist in developing technical skills and on-the-job experiences that will enhance their style and allow them to write and produce content in their own voice – we want to give candidates the tools necessary to strive in a creative industry, and hope this is just the beginning of an ongoing professional partnership.”

Network 10 production will work with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Rangers to highlight engaging projects and stories from communities around Queensland.

Member for Mulgrave and Far North Queensland Screen Champion Curtis Pitt said that conducting the placement in Cairns supported the government’s strategic plan for Far North Queensland to further grow the region as a national screen production hub.

“The North Queensland Regional Program, which enters its first year in 2022, is about building the local skills, networks, and facilities for the region to export our locally-made screen productions nationally and internationally, and attract valuable film and television production here to our picturesque, tropical backyard,” he said.

“Construction of the brand-new Screen Queensland Studios: Cairns commences soon, and will be perfectly suited for television production and more when completed next year.”

Applications close Friday, June 17 at 5pm AEST. Find out more information on how to apply here.