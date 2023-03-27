Screen Queensland has teamed up with Screenworks and SBS Food for a new factual initiative designed to showcase North and Far North Queensland’s local cuisine, culture, and community.

Tastes of the Tropics will support three mid-career filmmakers/filmmaking teams with $28,000 each to create a food story from their region under the guidance of independent supervising producer, Karen Warner, with the opportunity for broadcast on the SBS Food channel.

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Belinda Burns said the program was an opportunity for regional screen practitioners to increase their skills and industry experience, while inspiring SBS viewers with a taste of Tropical Queensland’s people and produce.

“Tastes of the Tropics encourages local collaborations on local stories, introducing audiences to passionate farmers, innovative chefs, local providores or foodie families with recipes to share,” she said.

“Participants will be supported from script to final edit picture lock, and we look forward to seeing the delicious, diverse, and distinctive flavours of North and Far North Queensland showcased on SBS Food.”

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said Tastes of the Tropics would create pathways for talented practitioners to develop unique concepts with broadcast potential.

“This program is pitched at practitioners with mid-level screen skills from the North and Far North of Queensland, and it’s a first for Screenworks,” she said.

“This is an unmissable opportunity for them to develop their filmmaking skills and networks in collaboration with screen professionals from SBS, and Karen Warner,” she said.

Head of entertainment and food at SBS, Emily Griggs, also expressed her excitement about the initiative.

“Food provides a wonderful pathway to delve into cultures, history and identity, and explore the unique stories – and flavours – of Australia,” she said.

“We celebrate cuisine, and the way it connects communities, from Australia and around the world on SBS Food, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to also explore the talent of this spectacular region of Australia, as part of our commitment to supporting pathways for emerging practitioners.”

Applications for the initiative close Monday, May 1. Find out more information on how to apply here.

