Screenworks announces participants for Writing for TV Intensive

Screenworks has revealed the ten screenwriters from regional NSW who will take part in this year’s Writing for TV Intensive program.

Charlie Clausen (Northern Rivers), Ree Evans (Northern Rivers), Fleur Ferris, (Murray River Region), Dan Haberfield (Regional NSW), Claire Honeywood (Shoalhaven), Iris Huizinga (Illawarra), Kaneana May (Mid North Coast), Benjamin Ryan (Northern Rivers), Holly Tenaman (Illawarra) and Marieka Walsh (Illawarra) will complete a two-day intensive to develop their TV concepts in writer’s room environment.

Screenwriter and script producer Alexa Wyatt will work with the group to enhance their scripts, while also passing on her insights into crafting TV dramas that engage with their audiences and have commercial appeal.

The 2023 cohort follows in the footsteps of previous participants such as Cassandra Nguyen (The Heights) and Clare Sladden (NCIS Sydney), as well as Nicole Sullivan, who recently received development funding for her TV drama Unsettled, and Tanya Modini, writer and director of award-winning short The Moths Will Eat Them Up.

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said the organisation had once again been impressed with the calibre of applicants.

“Screenworks Writing for TV intensive is an annual initiative that has consistently unearthed talented regional screenwriters and this year is no exception,” she said.

“We look forward to supporting the professional and project development for this group of regional writers and seeing where this opportunity will take them.”

The Writing for TV Intensive is delivered with support from the NSW government through Screen NSW.