Lisa O’Meara is set to take over as Screenworks CEO next month, replacing Ken Crouch.

The long-time Northern Rivers resident rejoins the organisation from the SAE Institute, where she was the national manager for careers and enterprise.

She previously spent more than a decade at Screenworks, starting as communications, events and membership manager in 2009, before serving as programs and operations manager from 2017 to 2020, a role in which she helped grow its focus from NSW’s Northern Rivers to the whole of regional Australia.

O’Meara said she was “delighted” to be returning.

“I acknowledge the great work that outgoing CEO Ken Crouch and the team have done to build such a strong community,” she said.

“It’s an exciting time for the screen industry and I am passionate about the vital role that Screenworks plays in enabling regional creatives to realise their potential at this time of industry growth.

“One of my priorities as Screenworks CEO will be working with the board to seek out and leverage further opportunities that will increase employability and jobs for regional screen practitioners across Australia.”

Her appointment comes after Crouch announced his departure from Screenworks in November, following eight years in the top job.

He has since revealed he will be joining Screen Australia in the newly-created role of training and industry development manager.

Speaking about the new appointment, Screenworks chair Dustin Clare expected regional Australians to benefit from O’Meara’s “genuine passion and care”.

“Lisa has a strong vision for opportunities to move Screenworks forward into a new era,” he said.

“The board warmly welcomes her back to the organisation and we very much look forward to supporting her in her new role of Screenworks CEO.”

O’Meara will commence the role on February 13.



