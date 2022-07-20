Roadshow Films will launch Gracie Otto’s musical dramedy Seriously Red in cinemas November 24.

Written by and starring Krew Boylan, the film follows a redheaded woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem. She pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator.

Starring alongside are Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell, Jean Kittson, Wayne Blair and Todd Lassance.

Seriously Red is the first feature under the Dollhouse Pictures banner, a collective founded by Byrne, Otto, Boylan, Shannon Murphy and Jessica Carrera.

Carrera produces with Robyn Kershaw for Robyn Kershaw Productions, while Byrne and Danny Nozell are the EPs.

Seriously Red premiered at SXSW, and bowed locally at Sydney Film Festival. It will screen at Melbourne International Film Festival next month.