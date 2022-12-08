In a move to address the lack of industry training for technical and operational broadcast roles, the Seven Network has launched a traineeship program aimed at new and diverse talent.

Starting early 2023, the program will offer six successful candidates two-year paid contracts which will combine formal TAFE study with mentoring and hands-on training.

The program will fast-track participants through a rotation of roles in Seven’s broadcast operations, broadcast maintenance, studio operations and news field operations teams, working on Home and Away, 7NEWS, Sunrise and key sporting events.

In each rotation, trainees will learn the fundamentals of broadcast operations and industry standards, how to use broadcast electronics and communication systems, become familiar with various technical specialised roles that support on-air operations, and undertake further study through bespoke courses at TAFE.

The trainees will work in Seven’s new flagship studios in Sydney’s South Eveleigh, with 7NEWS, Sunrise and The Morning Show relocating there from Martin Place next year.

The program is aimed at anyone who has an interest in technology, broadcast operations and the role they play in modern broadcast television. School leavers and candidates from underrepresented backgrounds in the industry are encouraged to apply.

Seven West Media director of operations and transformation Dr Trent Dickeson, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the next generation of highly-skilled technicians and operators who deliver Seven’s much-loved content to the heart of communities across Australia. Seven directly reaches 91 per cent of the Australian population, more than any other network, and it takes the best people to maintain the services our viewers expect.

“Our new trainee program aims to tackle the skills shortage in our industry by growing and developing exceptional talent with specialist technical skills to build and maintain the media production and broadcasting systems that will take Seven into the future.”

Seven director of broadcast operations Andrew Anderson added: “Seven is committed to finding and developing new voices into the industry and this program will offer the trainees a unique opportunity to not only study, but to also gain real-world experience that will set them up for a rewarding career at Seven or across the media industry.”

Applications are now open and will close January 17, with placements to begin in February.