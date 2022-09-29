The Seven Network has announced a trio of senior content appointments across streaming platform 7plus.

Richard Henson, previously director of content sales, has been promoted to an expanded role as director of distribution and content partnerships. He joined Seven in 2015, working across the sale and distribution of Seven’s programming IP including finished tape sales, format licensing agreements, and co-production deals.

Reporting to Seven’s director of content scheduling, Brook Hall, Henson is now responsible for the strategy and development of 7plus’ fast channels ecosystem, as well as managing device and distribution partnerships across the network. As part of the newly created role, he joins the Seven programming team but will continue to manage the sale and distribution of Seven’s catalogue of television content.

Homi Razi, in her role as head of 7plus programming, has taken on expanded responsibility for the content and distribution strategy across 7plus. Razi has more than 15 years of experience and expertise in content, scheduling, product management, and digital marketing across Seven and Yahoo!7.

The final appointment is that of Andrew Green, previously Head of Content, 7plus, as head of 7plus content and acquisitions, extending his responsibilities across content strategy, planning, and acquisitions for 7plus. A member of the Seven programming team for over 20 years, Green remains responsible for daytime programming strategies across Channel 7 and 7plus.

Seven’s chief content officer, entertainment programming, Angus Ross, said Henson, Razi, and Green had been “instrumental” in the success of Seven’s content strategy and 7plus.

“Their new expanded roles are pivotal to Seven’s digital acceleration strategy as we supercharge streaming on 7plus and continue to provide viewers with the very best line-up of exclusive, unmissable hit shows available for free in Australia,” he said.

“After shattering Australian streaming records last year, 7plus continues to attract unrivalled mass audiences across its broad range of drama, entertainment, news, and sport content.

“Along with our incredible new content, 7plus boasts an extensive library of exclusive and classic content, along with an ever-changing line-up of curated pop-up FAST channels.”