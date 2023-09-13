Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto hit the road in the NT for Stan’s ‘Though Shalt Not Steal’

Heartbreak High duo Sherry-Lee Watson and Will McDonald have made their way to the Northern Territory with experienced campaigners Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor for Stan series Thou Shalt Not Steal.

Announced as one of three new drama titles for the Nine-owned streamer at the end of last month, the 1980s-set road drama follows young Aboriginal delinquent Robyn (Watson), who escapes detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge (McDonald) as she searches for the truth behind a mysterious family secret.

The pair begin a perilous journey across the Australian Outback, pursued by Maxine (Otto), a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father, a fraudulent preacher called Robert (Taylor).

The ensemble cast also includes Natasha Wanganeen, Warren H Williams, William McKenna, Darren Gilshenan, Shari Sebbens, Fiona O’Loughlin, Damian Walshe-Howling, Geoff Morrell, Justin Rosniak, Andy Golledge, Eddie Baroo, and Fletcher Humphreys.

Dylan River directs the series and also serves as co-creator alongside executive producer Tanith Glynn-Maloney.

Producing are Ludo Studio’s Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, and Sophie Miller alongside Sam Moor for Since1778 Productions, while Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang are executive producing for Stan.

River was excited to be taking the next steps with the story.

“My family always said, be careful what you write, you might have to make it one day,” he said.

“I’m so thrilled with the team we have assembled for Thou Shall Not Steal and can’t wait for audiences to join our cast of characters for a good old-fashioned road trip from the NT to SA.”