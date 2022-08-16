With the beauty of Western Australia as its backdrop, Shipwreck Hunters Australia follows specialist dive teams as they set out to uncover long-lost shipwrecks and in turn, hope to make history with world-first discoveries.

WA’s coastline is the resting place for an estimated 1,600 shipwrecks.

The the six-part documentary series is a co-production between VAM Media and Terra Australis Productions in association with Barking Mad Productions for Disney+.

VAM Media’s Brendan Hutchens directs and produces, together with series producer Katherine Barrett and executive producer Steve Bibb.

Principal production investment was provided from Screen Australia, with the series developed and produced with the assistance of Screenwest and Lotterywest and supported by the state government of WA through the Western Australian Screen Fund. Additional support and expertise was provided by the Western Australian Museum.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia is the second title to premiere in Disney+ Australia’s local production slate for 2022/23 consisting of nine titles spanning scripted drama, documentaries, lifestyle and factual entertainment genres.

All six episodes premiere October 5 on Disney+.