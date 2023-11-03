‘Skin Deep’ selected for AACTA Pitch: Focus initiative

Director Angie Kilsby, writer and producer India Stanley, and producer India Williams are the winners of this year’s AACTA Pitch: Focus initiative, receiving $15,000 in development funds and a suite of Sony equipment on loan to produce their film Skin Deep.

The story, about a single mother who is trying to get back into the dating game and goes to extreme measures to improve her appearance with unexpected consequences, beat out four other finalists to claim the prize in the third year of the short film development and production program.

It comes after the team made a final pitch to the judging panel of Lyn Norfor, Riley Sugars, Nicholas Colla, Luisa Martiri, and Vonne Patiag.

Kilsby paid tribute to the initiative for taking her out of her comfort zone.

“Skin Deep being the recipient for 2023 has given me a great platform to be able to continue to

express my voice as a filmmaker coming into the industry,” she said.

Williams was also looking forward to what lay ahead.

“We are excited to take this project to the next stage, test out new ideas, and really run with

this opportunity,” he said.

In making the decision, Colla said the panel was taken aback by the quality of this year’s entrants.

“In the end, the team behind Skin Deep cut through with a unique idea and an impressive proof of concept,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing what this team of highly talented filmmakers can do with more support at their disposal.”