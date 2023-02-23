Puppet pals Beep and Mort are heading to the UK after their adventures were acquired by Sky.

Produced by Windmill Pictures, Beep & Mort will be one of the first programs to air on the recently launched Sky Kids ad-free linear channel aimed at preschoolers.

As part of the deal, which was negotiated by ABC Commercial, the series will also be available to watch on demand for Sky Kids customers

It follows the premiere of the program on the ABC last October, telling the story of two best friends – Beep, a robot from the stars, and Mort, a cuddly creature from Mollyvale – solving their daily dilemmas, and unexpected challenges through invention, play, and adventure.

The series is designed by Jonathon Oxlade and directed by Rosemary Myers, both of whom worked on the 2016 film Girl Asleep and several Windmill live shows.

The writing team consisted of Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Simon Butters, Amy Stewart, Hunter Page-Lochard, Wendy Hanna, and Lorin Clarke.

It was produced by Kaye Weeks, who also voices Beep, and features original music by Harry Covill.

Myers said was “so exciting” to be part of the Sky Kids launch line-up.

“Beep & Mort is lovingly made by a team of super talented people who are thrilled to share the furry fun of Mollyvale and the ongoing adventures of its adorable characters,” she said.

“Universal themes of friendship and community are at the centre of the show and we hope kids and families across the UK will take joy in the humour and heart of this puppet-based, three-dimensional world we’ve created.”

The sale continues the relationship between Sky and ABC Commercial, with the UK broadcaster also recently acquiring The Australian Ballet’s The Merry Widow and The Art of Australia for Sky Arts.

ABC Commercial content sales manager Karen Quinn expected Beep & Mort to fit “seamlessly” into the Sky Kids slate.

“The ABC is renowned for creating and commissioning high quality, engaging children’s content, and Beep & Mort fits firmly in that category,” she said.

“We’re thrilled that UK audiences can now enjoy this beautiful Australian production.”

Beep & Mort is a Windmill Pictures Production with major production funding from Screen Australia. It was developed and produced in association with the ABC and financed and developed in association with the South Australian Film Corporation.