Sony to showcase Cinema Line updates at EnergaCamerimage

Sony will debut new versions of its Venice 2, FX6, FX3, and FX30 cameras at this month’s EnergaCamerimage event in Poland.

The Venice 2 Version 4.0 firmware update, available from August 2025, will add support from the EL Zone System™, created by Ed Lachman, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award this year at EnergaCamerimage. The new version will display exposure values by using stops instead of IRE values and have Display Frame lines in different colours, based on users’ feedback, simplifying the shooting of images for different purposes or formats. Version 5.0 will be made available in 2026 and Version 6.0 in 2027.

The next upgrade to the FX6 will come in February 2026 and includes a new “BIG6” simple UI that allows filmmakers to check and adjust key items, as per CineAlta cameras like Venice or Burano; addition of a black frame in the out monitor to highlight the On-Screen Display (OSD) information more clearly; and compatibility with SDI RAW Output for Blackmagic RAW recording with Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist recorder.

The FX3 Version 7.0 and FX30 Version 6.0, to be available from September 2025, represent an evolution based on users’ feedback and with the intent of aligning UX and operational use for users across the whole Cinema Line range.

Like the FX6, the new firmware versions for both cameras will have “BIG6” simple UI, and also carry an anamorphic de-squeeze 1.5x following a rise of anamorphic lens usage by cinematographers, bringing new flexibility in terms of lens selection. There is also capability with HDMI RAW Output for Blackmagic RAW recording with Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist recorders.

Further, Version 2.0 of Burano, whose roadmap was already announced for March 2025 release, will be showcased at EnergaCamerimage for the first time. Version 2.0 includes new recording formats, new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements.

