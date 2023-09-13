Sony unveils latest cinema camera BURANO

Sony has launched BURANO, a digital cinema camera that is specifically designed for single-camera operators and small crews; it is around 32mm shorter and 1.4 kilograms lighter than the VENICE 2.

BURANO forms part of Sony’s CineAlta lineup. It has a 8.6K full-frame sensor that matches the colour science of the VENICE 2 and has a dual base ISO of 800 and 3200 and 16 stops of latitude.

Like all cameras in Sony’s full-frame Cinema Line, BURANO will have the ability to shoot at full-frame, Super 35, and also features a desqueeze function for anamorphic lenses. It can film at frame rates including up to 8K at 30 frames per second, 6K at 60 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second.

BURANO also features a PL-Mount for in-body image stabilisation. With stabilisation mechanism and control algorithm leverages the image stabilisation technology cultivated in the Alpha™ series of mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras, so unwanted camera shake, such as movement from shooting handheld or walking, can be corrected when shooting with an E-mount or PL-mount lens.

More than 70 E-mount lenses can use the image stabilisation function cultivated with Alpha™, as well as Fast Hybrid AF that combines the benefits of phase detection and contrast detection method and are also compatible with high-precision Subject Recognition AF using AI. Using an E-mount lens further reduces the weight and size of the camera.

The camera’s housing features a thinner-than-before electronically variable ND filter structure (from 0.6 to 2.1) alongside the optical image stabilisation mechanism.

BURANO also includes design improvements based on feedback from the filmmaking community. For example, all menu buttons are positioned on the camera operator’s side. Additionally, tally lamps are placed in three locations to make it easier for the surrounding crew to check the shooting status. The 3.5-inch multi-function LCD monitor can be used as a viewfinder, for touch focus, or menu control. The BURANO also comes equipped with an optional robust T-handle, viewfinder arm, two 3-pin XLR audio inputs, and a headphone terminal (stereo minijack), convenient for solo operation.

‘At the Motel’, a film shot by DOP Stefan Duscio on the BURANO.

The BURANO can record from HD to 8K depending on the resolution, aspect ratio and codec. BURANO supports multiple internal recording formats, such as the new XAVC H™ for 8K, which uses the MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 high compression efficiency codec. Other recording formats include XAVC and X-OCN LT. X-OCN is Sony’s original compressed RAW format that can capture information shot with 16-bit linear data, which gives filmmakers more freedom in post for colour grading. X-OCN LT can reduce file transfer time and storage size load, making post-production workflows more efficient than standard versions of RAW data.

BURANO is also equipped with two new CF express Type B memory card slots and supports VPG400, which can sustain high bitrate writing of video data, including X-OCN LT 8K. Sony will also be releasing in early 2024 new compatible CFexpress Type B memory cards, CEB-G1920T (1920 GB)/ CEB-G960T (960 GB).

BURANO supports various log recording modes including S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut3.Cine, which are colour spaces that cover a colour gamut exceeding BT.2020 and DCI-P3.

BURANO comes with four new cinematic looks: Warm, Cool, Vintage, Teal and Orange, in addition to supporting industry standard s709 and 709 (800 per cent) Look Up Tables (LUTs).

Furthermore, like the VENICE series amongst others, BURANO can be used for virtual production using large screen LED displays such as Sony’s Crystal LED VERONA. The camera also features gen-lock.

Sony will be releasing separately the GP-VR100 Grip remote control for the BURANO’s main unit, to control the zoom lever and recording start / stop button.

BURANO will support the S700 protocol over ethernet and a 1.5x de-squeeze display function when using anamorphic lens by summer 2024. Further updates based on user feedback and suggestions will be rolled out in the future.

The BURANO and new GP-VR100 Grip Remote Control (sold separately), CFexpress Type B memory cards, CEB-G1920T (1920 GB)/ CEB-G960T (960 GB) will be available in Australia & New Zealand from early 2024.

BURANO

SRP: $43,999.00 AUD

SRP: $47,999.95 NZD

Grip Remote Control

SRP: $2,599.00 AUD

SRP: $2,899.95 NZD

CFexpress Type B 960GB

SRP: $2,899.00 AUD

SRP: $3,499.95 NZD

CFexpress Type B 1920GB

SRP: $5,399.00 AUD

SRP: $6,499.95 NZD