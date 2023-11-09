Wooden Camera launches Elite Accessory System for Sony BURANO

Wooden Camera is taking pre-orders for its Elite Accessory System for the Sony BURANO, including a new D-Box and B-Box, as well as a new EVF System that maximises the functionality of the camera in any operating application.

Features of the Elite Accessory System include a Base Plate System with a low-profile ARCA Base Plate and ARCA Riser Plate that is compatible with any make of bridge plates that use ARRI Standard height. The design aims to keep the center of gravity low and allows users to add shoulder pads or other accessories while maintaining stability. The Riser Plate features a wedge-clamp locking system with a thumb-screw for added security and comes with ⅜”-16 mounting points to attach the Bridge Plate.

The goal of the D-Box and B-Box System system is to add power distribution options to the BURANO. The D-Box provides additional 12V 2-pin, D-tap port, and 3-pin 24V power options and is available in either a Gold Mount or V-Mount. Additionally, the D-Box allows for hot-swap abilities when power is connected to the DC-In and an on-board battery. The B-Box adds two 2-pin 12V, a 3-pin 24V as well as a Remote-In port to the camera setup.

The Top Plate system mounts to the top of the camera, and adds multiple ¼”-20 and ⅜”-16 mounting points. With the front-facing ⅜”-16 mounting points, users can add the Front Dual Rod Clamp to secure the rods with a Top Plate 15mm Upper Rod Clamp. Additionally, with the ⅜”-16 mounting point, users can add the EVF System directly to the Top Plate. The two-plate design ensures that it can be used in tandem with the Sony PWX-FX9 Top Handle by removing the inner insert and securing the handle directly to the camera. The Top Plate also has mounting locations for the stock BURANO carry handle.

The EVF system utilises the Universal 15mm Rod Clamp and introduces a modular way of mounting the EVF. This system includes a new Universal EVF Accessory Rail Swivel Clamp that is fully rotatable and allows the user to determine the optimal location. Push button safeties help keep the EVF secure to the system while offering a quick-release option in case removal is necessary. An additional mounting option is to use an Accessory Rail with an Accessory Bolt-On Clamp for mounting around the camera when traditional EVF use is not needed.

Wooden Camera senior director of accessories Dominick Aiello said the company was “extremely fortunate” to have the opportunity to get a head start on designing the accessories for BURANO, based on its work for VENICE 2.

“We focused our attention on opening up the mounting options for the EVF and expanding the power distribution, which we believe will unlock the BURANO for any cinematography application,” he said.