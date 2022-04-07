Sony has launched a new URX-P41D two-channel portable receiver, supporting MI (multi interface) shoe with digital audio interface.

The URX-P41D includes all key features within the fourth generation UWP-D series, such as improved high sound quality from digital audio processing, NFC Sync for quick and easy set-up from receiver to transmitter and functions such as auto gain mode and output level control.

The URX-P41D will work with all UWP-D transmitters (backwards compatible with previous generations) and will be available as a stand-alone receiver and as part of a new kit, the UWP-D27, which will include two UTX-B40 bodypack transmitter.

The URX-P41D is designed for use across broadcast, news, field interviews, or documentaries and series production using Sony’s XDCAM™ camcorders and Alpha™ interchangeable lens cameras.

Key new features include:

Digital audio interface to improve sound quality

Sony’s Digital Audio Processing, which uses DSP (digital signal processing) for digital companding, improves sound quality by optimising a time-constant range between the transmitter and receiver, making the reproduction of sound more accurate. It provides transient response performance, which for interview style recording means the audio is clear and crisp.

The SMAD-P5 MI shoe adaptor enables direct digital audio recording and delivers high sound quality with low noise by skipping the D/A and A/D process. This interface is compatible with a wide range of Sony’s XDCAM camcorders and Alpha interchangeable lens cameras. It also integrates with Sony’s camcorders and displays audio information on the viewfinder for enhanced usability in the field.

“NFC SYNC” function to allow quick and easy channel setting

Simple and quick channel setting for reliable RF transmission when time pressure is high is becoming crucial. Delivering enhanced usability, the unique “NFC SYNC” feature is designed for easy and fast frequency setting. By simply holding the NFC SYNC button on the receiver for a few seconds, it automatically scans the appropriate frequency. Thereafter, just touching the receiver to the transmitter will sync the channel for optimum speed and efficiency.

Compact form factor, with improved ergonomics

By reducing the size of the receiver from previous generations, the URX-P41D can sit on top of the camera or ILC attached to the MI shoe or cold shoe allowing for improved balance on the camera

External microphone input and three-channel mixing function

The external microphone Input for an additional wired microphone widens the sound capture options. Three-channel audio recording is available by using a Sony’s lavalier microphone through the external microphone input. Four-channel audio recording is also possible when using a stereo microphone through the external microphone input.

Stable RF reception

The URX-P41D can reduce interruptions in reception (RF signal dropout), by utilizing a space diversity reception system, which achieves highly stable reception because of its two receiving antennas. The angle of the antennas on the portable receiver can also be adjusted, which helps to further eliminate signal dropout.

Functions to improve performance when on location

Auto gain mode and output level control are designed to bring the user peace of mind that the audio levels are correct when out in the field. Auto gain will help to prevent any unwanted distortion and output level control (when using XLR cable) allows the user to increase the output level where necessary.

The URX-P41D and UWP-D27 will be available from this month.