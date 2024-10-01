SPA announces Screen Forever advisory boards

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the industry stakeholders that will sit on the market and program advisory boards for next year’s Screen Forever conference.

A mix of local Australian industry professionals and creatives join screen professionals from Canada, the UK, and the US on the boards, which will guide the strategic direction of the 2025 event.

In a change from previous years, the Online Global Market, which opens opportunities to connect with global buyers and commissioners, will take place across April 29 – 30, one week ahead of Screen Forever, which will be held from May 6 to May 8.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the boards for this year’s event featured a “mix of creative voices and industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in creating successful screen projects”.

“Screen Forever has always been committed to providing valuable and widespread business benefits for our members and the Australian screen industry at large,” he said.

“We are delighted to be announcing the local and international screen professionals that are forming the conference boards and thank them for the contributions they will be making to Screen Forever 39.”

Program Advisory Board:

• Angela Bates – Head of First Nations, Screen Australia

• Jodie Bell – CEO and Producer, Ramu Productions

• Gina Black – Screen Industry Advisor and Film Commissioner, City of Gold Coast

• Valerie Creighton – President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Media Fund (CMF)

• Julie Eckersley – Screen Executive.

• Jacqui Feeney – Chief Executive Officer, Screen Queensland

• Josephine Fontaine – Vice President, Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Newen Connect

• Alison Hurbert-Burns – Commissioner and Executive Director, Content, Foxtel Group / BINGE

• Aimee Huxley – Senior Production Manager, Warner Bros. International Television Production

• Sarah Lambert – Writer / Producer, Lantern Pictures

• Nakul Legha – Commissioning Editor, Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).

• Jessica Magro – Producer, Purple Carrot Entertainment

• Rhianna Malezer – Writer and Director / Development Associate, Orange Entertainment Co

• Robbie Miles – Head of Industry and Alumni Engagement, Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS)

• Catherine Nebauer – Head of Scripted, Northern Pictures

• Nick Robinson – Director/Producer/Cinematographer, Wild Pacific Media

• Adrian Swift – Head of Content Production and Development, Nine Network

• Marc Wooldridge – Founder and Managing Director, Maslow Entertainment

Market Advisory Board:

• Danielle Ah Boo – Head of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Unit, Screen Queensland

• Loani Arman – Creative Executive and Writer

• Deirdre Brennan – Chief Executive Officer, Screen Australia

• Todd Brown – Head of International Acquisitions, XYZ Films

• Carolyn Carbone – International Creative Development, Apple TV+

• Jennifer Collins – Head of Screen Content, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

• Dena Curtis – Filmmaker, Inkey Media

• Mark Fennessy – Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Helium

• Rebecca Hardman – Head of Legal and Business Affairs, See-Saw Films.

• Kyas Hepworth – Head of Screen NSW, Screen NSW

• Oliver Jones – Senior Commissioning Executive, Apple TV+

• Noel Manzano – SVP and Head of International Programming and Development, AMC Networks

• Bernadette O’Mahony – Head of Content, Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF)

• Carrie Stein – President, Global Scripted Television, Dynamic Television

• Edwina Waddy – Head of Australian Content, Roadshow Films

• Sophia Zachariou – Screen Executive / Producer