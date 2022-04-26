Stan and Peacock have renewed Wolf Like Me, Abe Forsythe’s series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, for a second season.

Produced by Made Up Stories’ Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky in association with Endeavor Content, the first series reportedly had one of the most watched premieres on Stan.

Shot in Sydney and regional NSW with support from Screen NSW, it followed Gad’s Gary and Fisher’s Mary as they enter a new relationship each with their own set of baggage. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) since the death of his wife, while Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.

Each of the six episodes was written and directed by Forsythe, who also serves as executive producer. His previous collaborations with Made Up Stories include Little Monsters, which also starred Gad alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” he said.

“Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said: “We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Isla Fisher’s Mary and Josh Gad’s Gary in the brand new season and are thrilled to continue working alongside leading local creatives Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories, in addition to our international partners at Endeavor Content and Peacock, on this outstanding series.”