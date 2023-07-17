Stan announces new documentary series on Wallabies World Cup journey

Stan is in production on another sport-based documentary series, this time focusing on Australia’s rugby union team as they prepare for the 2023 World Cup in France.

Having already examined the AFL trade period and new NRL franchise the Redcliffe Dolphins, the streamer has set its sights on the inner sanctum of the Wallabies as the organisation begins a new era under Eddie Jones.

A joint production between CJZ and Karl Stefanovic and Richard Weinberg’s Karlinberg Entertainment, the as-yet-untitled docuseries will follow the squad through team camps, training sessions, dressing rooms, and on the field as they take part in The Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, and warm up matches, culminating in a historic campaign in France as they vie for a third Rugby World Cup trophy.

Players to be featured in the series include co-captains Michael Hooper and James Slipper, enforcer Taniela Tupou, veteran scrum-half Nic White, lock Nick Frost, prop Allan Alaalatoa and young rookie fly-half, Carter Gordon.

CJZ head of factual Andrew Farrell is the executive producer, while Tim Vincent and Mark Berlin are series producers for field and post, respectively.

Wallabies games are already shown on Stan as part of a deal between its parent company Nine and Rugby Australia.

CJZ co-founder and managing director Nick Murray said he couldn’t wait to tell the inside story of the team.

“Access documentaries have been at the centre of our wheelhouse for 20 years, so partnering with Karlinberg to follow the Wallabies and Eddie Jones all the way to Paris is a great privilege,” he said.

Stefanovic agreed, noting the series would capture an “all in full court press for survival”.

“Absolutely everything is on the line for Australian rugby’s future in the coming seasons,” he said.

“It starts here. And viewers will have a front-row seat to it all.”

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said she was pleased to be able to partner with Rugby Australia and CJZ for the series.

“Viewers will experience a unique and unadulterated journey following Eddie Jones and the Wallabies, and we can’t wait to share with audiences the raw passion and emotion of a team looking to capture a third Webb Ellis Cup,” she said.