The partially Australian-created web series Strings Attached is set to be shown internationally via independent streaming channel Genre TV as it builds on a string of festival successes.

Melbourne actor, writer, and producer Jessica Hutchinson is one-third of the team behind the eight-part dramedy, which explores how people connect in disconnected times via a collection of short stories from a fictional online dating site.

Spanning eight countries and six languages, the project features the contributions of more than 30 actors, writers, and directors.

Fellow Victorian and executive producer Lucinda Bruce helped secure the distribution deal with US independent sales and distribution company The Hudson Sterling Firm, which operates Genre TV within the Roku streaming network.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, Bruce said there would be the potential for the title to be sold elsewhere through the agreement.

“We haven’t had anything else yet but we are still in the stages of getting it out there because they have only just taken it on,” he said.

“The Hudson Sterling Firm work with me on most of the films I do and they are really good.”

It comes as Strings Attached was named Best Dramedy and Best Web Series at last month’s Seoul WebFest, with the series French language episode Soleil de Midi screened at the showcase.

The event was the first time Hutchinson met fellow creators — British actor and showrunner Andy Wolf and German actor Marie Förster — in person as the trio attended the event alongside director and writer Johann-Christof Laubisch, and actress Elin Gunnarsdotter Sandvik.

She described it as “an incredible experience”.

“I honestly didn’t expect us to win these awards because there were so many great shows nominated alongside us,” she said.

“It was a total shock when we won, especially Best Web Series. My whole body was shaking when Young Man Kang presented us with our trophy.

“It’s all very surreal to think that 35 artists came together online to make this show. None of us could have ever imagined five years ago that we would be making a project like this, working remotely, and connecting with artists from around the world to tell stories about love and being human.”

There is a chance for more glory later this month at the New Jersey Web Fest, where the series is in line for Best Ensemble Cast (comedic) and Best Web Series (all genres).

Strings Attached has also been selected for the Spotlight Showcase at the upcoming Melbourne WebFest, held September 30 – October 2, which will house the Australian premiere.