Surfing drama ‘Barons’ set to ride again on The CW

US network The CW has acquired retro surf drama Barons for its summer lineup, with the series to debut in The States this month.

Produced by Fremantle, Micanical Media, and 2Jons, the eight-part story stars Sean Keenan and Ben O’Toole as two best friends whose love for the Australian beach leads them to create what will become rival iconic surf brands. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension.

The cast also includes Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, Sophia Forrest, Karina Banno, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Megan MacKenzie, Catherine Van-Davies with Lincoln Younes, and George Pullar.

Barons was created by Michael Lawrence, John Molloy, and Liz Doran, who penned the episodes alongside Matt Cameron and Marieke Hardy. Lawrence and Molloy produced alongside Fremantle’s Justin Davies, while Chris Oliver-Taylor, Nick Cook, Taylor Steele, Doran, Jon Adgemis, and the late Michael Gudinski executive produced with the ABC’s Brett Sleigh and Rebecca Anderson. Shawn Seet and Fadia Abboud directed the episodes in collaboration with surf director Taylor Steele.

Since premiering on the public broadcaster last April, the series has been sold via Fremantle to Greece, the Middle East, Malta, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland, and Israel.

It was also nominated for Best Miniseries at last year’s AACTA Awards and will this week contend for Best Mini Series at the Screen Producers Australia Awards at Screen Forever (May 5) and Best Ensemble at the Equity Awards in Sydney (May 7).

Lawrence said the creators were pleased to expand the audience for the series via The CW.

“We are thrilled that this brilliant cast, made up of Australia’s finest young actors, has The CW as a platform to showcase their extraordinary talent and hard work,” he said.

Molloy agreed, describing The CW as the “perfect partner” for Barons.

“We hope our show about youth, adventure, risk and love connects with US audiences,” he said.

Fremantle Australia CEO Greg Woods said the company was “very proud” of the program.

Barons will debut on the CW on Monday, May 29 at 9pm.