Educator, producer and photographer Susie Annus is the newest member of the CinefestOZ board, as the festival prepares for its Albany event next month.

Already a board member of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Annus brings more than two decades of experience in education and television to the role, having taught in primary and secondary schools before undertaking further studies at AFTRS and moving into television production.

Her credits include Teamworkz, a 13-part series combining music and drama that received the Television Society of Australia’s Penguin Award.

She is also a keen photographer, with one of her projects being a pictorial record of the Australian Ambassador’s house in Washington, completed while her husband, former opposition leader Kim Beazley, occupied the role.

Annus said she was honoured to join the CinefestOZ board, having always held a belief in the “importance of the arts in defining the community and national culture”.

“Essential to the vibrancy of our communities, the arts also contribute to our understanding of each other and – with a long background in supporting various Arts institutions – I look forward to now working with the talented team at CinefestOZ who have created a unique festival that champions emerging and established talent in the Australian film industry,” she said.

“I’m very much looking forward to my first official role attending CinefestOZ Albany, followed by flagship event CinefestOZ Busselton and CinefestOZ Broome.”

The appointment follows the departure of co-founder Helen Shervington and deputy chair and treasurer Gary Evershed.

Annus will serve alongside chair Margaret Buswell, deputy chair Emma Scotney, deputy chair Duncan Ord, treasurer Pauline Vukelic, secretary Dot West, Jub Clerc, and Diana Wearing Smith.

Buswell said she was “delighted” to welcome Annus.

“Susie brings to the CinefestOZ Board more than twenty years’ experience working in education and television – producing children’s television programs, morning television shows and one-off special projects,” she said.



“She has also worked closely with arts organisations in the US and Australia in her capacity as the wife of WA Governor and Ambassador to the United States, Kim Beazley.”

Entries are now open for this year’s CinefestOZ Film Festival, which will be held in WA’s South West region from August 29 – September 3.

