After receiving more than 1,400 proposals, SXSW Sydney is now asking the wider creative community to vote for what they want covered in its 2023 conference.

Screen industry-related submissions via Session Select include panels, presentations, workshops, and mentoring sessions.

Examples include:

Ausfilm Presents: Women in VFX and Animation – Making the Unreal Real, including speakers from Blackbird VFX, Flying Bark Productions, Luma Pictures, Kojo and Rising Sun Pictures

Writing the Rainbow – strategies for creating LGBTIQA+ inclusive screenplays, proposed by University of Technology, Sydney (UTS)

The Future of Australian Screen Directing: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly, proposed by UTS

Screen Technology – Tech Powering the new Frontier of Film and TV, proposed by Ausfilm with speakers from Mod, Myriad Studios, Animal Logic and XM2

How to create a diverse, inclusive and gender-balanced screen production, proposed by WIFT Australia

From Script to Screen: The 2D Animation Process, proposed by Flying Bark Productions

Music + Sound for Screen, proposed by the Australian Screen Sound Guild

The Moving Screen Marketplace, proposed by Screenrights

Immersive audio for all: Pushing the boundaries of sound for the silver screen, and the flat screen, proposed by Sennheiser

Audience Insights and Revenue Forecasting System for the Independent Screen Industry, proposed by Gruvi

Tanya Phegan (Operation Buffalo, Deadloch) in Conversation with Joe Murphy (Younger, Emily in Paris), proposed by Guesswork TV

The Art of Adaptation, proposed to feature Huna Amweero, comic book artist Nicola Scott, Monica Zanetti and Maria Lewis

Solving the Mystery of the Crime Procedural, proposed by the Australian Writers’ Guild

Proposals were submitted via the Session Select platform, which allows individuals and groups to submit proposals across multiple conference programming tracks.

“We at SXSW Sydney are thrilled by the variety of ideas from our local and global creative community, from individuals and groups at the top of their fields,” said SXSW Sydney head of conference programming Fenella Kernebone.

“We were also stunned by the level of interest, receiving over 1,400 entries to Session Select in our first year. Now we turn it over to our audience to choose what they want to see.”

Voting is open now and closes at 11.59pm AEST on Tuesday April 11.