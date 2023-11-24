Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald to star in Binge’s ‘The Last Anniversary’

Blossom Films and Made Up Stories have commenced production on new Binge dramedy The Last Anniversary in Sydney, with Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, and Danielle Macdonald leading the cast of the Liane Moriarty adaptation.

First announced by Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman and Per Saari at SXSW last month, the story is set on Scribbly Gum Island, a place of many secrets.

When Sophie Honeywell (Palmer) inherits a house on the island, left only to her by her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie, it’s the fresh start she’s craving, despite the unwelcome reception she receives on arrival. Single and approaching 40, Sophie is intrigued by something else Connie left her – a promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams on Scribbly Gum Island. But perhaps what Sophie needs is an island full of women instead.

Joining Palmer, Richardson, and Macdonald in the cast are Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Charlie Garber, Uli Latukefu, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

As previously reported, John Polson will direct all six episodes, while Samantha Strauss is head writer.

The pair are also executive producers alongside Moriarty, Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky, Blossom Films’ Kidman and Saari, and Binge’s Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh. Made Up Stories Casey Haver is co-executive producer and Sarah L. Walker serves as script producer.

The series, which is a co-production between Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, and Fifth Season, is supported by the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Fifth Season is handling worldwide rights.

It is the third project based on a Moriarty book that Blossom Films has worked on, the others being Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

In a statement, Made Up Stories and Blossom Films said Strauss had brought Moriarty’s novel to life in “such a heartwarming and cinematic way”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to roll cameras on The Last Anniversary, which is the next chapter in the long-standing creative relationship between Made Up Stories, Blossom Films and Liane Moriarty,” they said.