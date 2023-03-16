Brenda Matthews and Nathaniel Schmidt’s The Last Daughter is a documentary about the former’s journey to unearth the truth about her past, and to reconcile the two sides of her family.

Matthews’ first memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family, before she was suddenly taken away and returned to her Aboriginal family.

Decades later, feeling disconnected from both halves of her life, she went searching for the foster family with whom she had lost all contact.

Along the way, she uncovered long-buried secrets, government lies, and the possibility for deeper connections to family and culture.

A Gravity Films production, The Last Daughter is produced by Simon Williams and Brendon Skinner, with Kyle Slabb serving as executive producer and cultural advisor.

Principal production funding was provided by Australians Together, in association with Screen Australia, while financial support came from the Adelaide Film Festival and The South Australian Film Corporation

The Last Daughter will be released in cinemas Australia-wide via Bonsai Films on June 15.