‘The Newsreader’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of ABC’s The Newsreader picks up a year from the events of season one, with Helen (Anna Torv) and Dale (Sam Reid) now established as ‘The Golden Couple of News’. To the outside world, they present a glowing image of success and romance but the truth is more complex.

As 1987 rolls along, global stocks will soar and crash, Australia will prepare to celebrate its Bicentennial year, and Helen and Dale grapple with who they really want to be in life – and whether that path can be together.

In addition to Torv and Reid, series regulars William McInnes, Robert Taylor, Michelle Lim Davidson, Stephen Peacocke, Chai Hansen, Chum Ehelepola, and Marg Downey return, joined by Daniel Gillies, Philippa Northeast, Rory Fleck Byrne, and Hunter Page-Lochard

Produced by Werner Film Productions, The Newsreader season two is directed by Emma Freeman, with creator Michael Lucas joined in the writing room by Kim Ho, Niki Aken, Adrian Russell Wills, and story editor Debra Oswald.

Joanna Werner produced with Lucas and also executive produces with Freeman and Stuart Menzies, as well as the ABC’s Brett Sleigh and Sally Riley.

Worldwide distribution is managed by Entertainment One (eOne).

The second season premieres Sunday, September 10 at 8:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.