ANZ distributor The Reset Collective has hired Matt Soulos as its head of sales and distribution.

The Reset Collective launched in 2020 and is a partnership between UK production company Genesius Pictures, international sales company Cornerstone Films and Reset founding partner and MD, Lisa Garner.

The company is based in Sydney, and last year released with Roadshow Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, directed by Aussie Sophie Hyde.

Soulos joins the company with with a long history in distribution, including head of sales for Dendy Films, Icon Film Distribution, where he worked with Garner, and Transmission Films. Over the course of his career, he has led the release for films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Paranormal Activity, In Bruges, Good Night and Good Luck, Lion, Rabbit Proof Fence, Sweet Country and Ride Like a Girl.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Reset and to work closely again with Lisa,” Soulos said.

“Stepping into a dynamic content and distribution company at a time of change in the industry makes this an exciting proposition. Being part of a company that can be flexible and creative in the way we operate opens up opportunities to build an impressive slate and catalogue over the coming years.”

In 2023, Reset’s slate includes UK feel-good film, Bank of Dave starring Rory Kinnear, Phoebe Dynevor and Hugh Bonneville; Ken Loach’s The Old Oak; ballet bio-pic Joika from New Zealand director James Napier Robertson and the medical thriller A Mistake, directed by Christine Jeffs and starring Elizabeth Banks.