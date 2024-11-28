Three Steve Jaggi productions withdrawn from Tribunal over contested Producer Offset claims

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The long-running dispute between three Steve Jaggi productions – Love in Bloom, Kidnapped, and The Dog Days of Christmas – and Screen Australia over the films’ Producer Offset claims has ended after the cases were withdrawn from the Administrative Review Tribunal.

It follows a spate of filmmakers who have turned to the Tribunal (formerly the Administrative Appeals Tribunal) after their low-budget films had their qualifying Australian production expenditure (QAPE) questioned by ...