TikTok creators now have a pathway to Cannes after the social media platform was announced as an official partner of this year’s festival.

The company has launched the TikTok Short Film competition to celebrate the association, inviting members of its global community to share short films that utilise the app’s creative tools and effects.

Three winners will be selected by a jury to win a cash prize and a trip to the festival in May, with submissions to be judged across three categories: Grand Prix, Best Script, and Best Editing.

TikTok general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Lee Hunter, said TikTok was honoured to partner with Cannes.

“People turn to TikTok to be entertained, express themselves or discover something new, and they share an authentic and rewarding sense of community unlike anywhere else,” he said.

“We’re excited to partner with the Festival de Cannes to deliver creative ways for our community to be inspired, moved and entertained, bound by a shared love of video and cinema.”

According to Apptopia, the video-focused social networking service was the most downloaded app of 2021 with 656 million, beating Facebook and Instagram.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux said the collaboration was part of a desire to diversify the audience of this year’s event.

“For several years now, the Festival de Cannes has been connecting with the next generation of film enthusiasts by offering them the opportunity to experience the festival through our ‘3 Days in Cannes’ program,” he said.

“With this collaboration, we’re looking forward to sharing the most exciting and inspiring moments from the Festival and seeing the Festival reimagined through the lens of TikTok creators and its community.”

Submissions for the TikTok Short Film competition close April 8, with winners announced at the end of April. More details on the competition can be found on the discover page in the TikTok app.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17- 28.