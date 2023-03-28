Stan Original series Totally Completely Fine stars Thomasin McKenzie as Vivian Cunningham, a 20-something whose life is a mess.

The story picks after she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavoured vape, and has now inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house, leaving her to help people who come too close to the edge. Strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?

The cast also includes Devon Terrell, Brandon McClelland, Rowan Witt, Contessa Treffone, James Sweeny, Max Crean, and Brigid Zengeni.

A co-production between Stan and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now, produced by Fremantle Australia, the six-part dark comedy is created and executive produced by Gretel Vella, who penned the scripts alongside Keir Wilkins and Emme Hoy. Lucy Gaffy was set-up director for the series, while Adrian Chiarella directed episode four with support from VicScreen.

Totally Completely Fine was produced by Alice Willison, with Nat Lindwall executive producing for Fremantle.

It was financed with the assistance of the NSW Government and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

Totally Completely Fine will premiere April 20 on Stan.