VicScreen board welcomes Lisy Kane

Experienced games producer Lisy Kane has joined the VicScreen board.

Kane brings more than a decade of digital games experience to agency, the majority of which was spent at Melbourne independent games studio, League of Geeks, where she held a variety of roles, including production director.

She left League of Geeks to work as lead producer at Kepler Interactive at the beginning of last year, supporting production on games such as Scorn, Tchia, Pacific Drive, and Flintlock.

Outside of producing, Kane is known for co-founding Girl Geek Academy, a social startup that focuses on advocating for and driving gender equality within the STEM sector, and also acts as an advisor for the Kowloon Nights games fund.

She said VicScreen had been a “pivotal main character” in helping her build her game development career in Melbourne.

“It’s an absolute honour to step into the space that Blake Mizzi has created for the videogames industry within the VicScreen board,” she said.

“I’m thrilled to continue to support the ecosystem through this appointment and cannot wait

to see what the future holds.”

Kane joins current board members Jenny Taing, Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick, Greg McLean, Tiriki Onus, and president George Lekakis.

Lekakis said he looked forward to working with Kane and the rest of the board on cementing the state’s position as a global screen powerhouse.

“A respected leader in Victoria’s digital games sector, Lisy brings invaluable expertise that will support the state’s screen industry to continue to grow,” he said.