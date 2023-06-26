‘War on Waste’ (Season 3 Trailer)

Six years since the first War on Waste, this new three-part series will aim to reveal the truth behind the spin by answering the most-asked questions about what to do with waste at home and provide straightforward solutions to stem the waste tide.

Planet advocate and prankster Craig Reucassel will once again look at the mindset change we need to fix the problems, setting new challenges for corporations, councils, and communities that’ll be followed up throughout the series, as well as public stunts to show the impact of our consumer habits and go undercover with GPS trackers to find out where much of our waste is really going.

Topics include the impact of microplastics on our health, and undergo scientific testing to learn the shocking truth about the amount of plastic that’s inside us; the devastating environmental impact of our obsession with fast fashion; the link between food waste and climate change; and solutions for the current crisis in soft plastics recycling.

On the flip side, Reucassel will meet the waste warriors who are rethinking the future of global waste issues with innovative recycling solutions for our plastic, food, and fashion waste.

A Lune Media Australia production for ABC, War on Waste season three was directed by Jodi Boylan and executive produced by Jodi Boylan, David Galloway and Leonie Lowe, with the trio working with ABC acting head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston and factual commissioning editor Stephen Oliver.

Principal production investment came from Screen Australia, with financial support from Screen NSW.

War on Waste will premiere July 25 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.