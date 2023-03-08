Screen Producers Australia has unveiled the finalists of the four Business Award categories for the 2022 SPA Awards, with Ludo Studio and Werner Films Productions up for multiple gongs.

The companies will contend the Media Super Production Business of the Year prize alongside Easy Tiger Productions, See-Saw Films, and Southern Pictures, while also vying for the Screen Business Export Award against Epic Films, Fremantle Australia, and Northern Pictures.

Held to celebrate content produced by SPA members from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, this year’s ceremony will take place on the Gold Coast on Friday, May 5, at the conclusion of Screen Forever.

The recipients of the Commissioner of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

Screen Forever 37 will take place May 3-5 on the Gold Coast, followed by an online global market on May 9-10.

Finalists for the Business Awards categories are as follows:

Media Super Production Business of the Year Award

· Easy Tiger Productions.

· Ludo Studio.

· See-Saw Films.

· Southern Pictures.

· Werner Film Productions.

Screen Business Export Award

· First Day – Epic Films.

· Heartbreak High – Fremantle Australia.

· Bluey – Ludo Studio.

· Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Northern Pictures.

· The Newsreader – Werner Film Productions.

Service and Facilities Business of the Year Award

· Limitless – CATO Location Services.

· Power of the Dog – Silver Trak Digital.

· Savage River – The Post Lounge.

Breakthrough Business of the Year Award

· Bus Stop Films.

· Co-Curious.



