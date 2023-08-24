‘White Fever’ hits Melbourne as filming commences on ABC comedy with Ra Chapman, Chris Pang

A new comedy that follows a cocky Korean-Australian adoptee with a love of hairy white guys has begun filming in Melbourne.

Created by and starring Ra Chapman, White Fever follows Jane as she embarks on a journey to try and reprogram her libido but instead instigates the process of finding out who she really is.

​From hens’ nights to country weddings, moon crystals, “gotcha” days and a boxing ring, the series is described as “K-Pop-infused, action-packed, wild ride filled with revelations, surprises and a large helping of Asian pop culture”.

The cast includes Chris Pang, Roz Hammond, Greg Stone, Katie Robertson, Cassandra Sorrell, Harvey Zielinski, and Jillian Nguyen.

Chapman developed the series with Katherine Fry, who produces with Lisa Wang, and wrote the scripts alongside Michele Lee, Zielinski, and Clare Atkins, while also executive producing with Dan Lake, Rosie Lourde, Kurt Royan, and the ABC’s Louise Smith and Todd Abbott. Aidee Walker will direct the episodes, which will be screened on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2024.

The project, which is being produced by Black Sheep Films, Orange Entertainment Co., and Unruly Productions, has received major production investment from Screen Australia.

Chapman said she was excited for audiences to meet Jane and experience the “unceremonious roller-coaster” she goes on.

“I hope this fun and cheeky comedy not only makes you laugh but also makes you see yourself and the people you love, and lust after, in a totally new light,” she said.

Abbott said White Fever was “sharp, smart, funny, and fresh” series that would plunge viewers “deep into a unique world”.

“Hearing this sensational cast read the scripts around the table made us laugh, cry and rethink so much of what we take for granted,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see it burst into life on screen and share it with audiences.”

Filming will take place over the next five weeks in Melbourne.