ABC orders more ‘Stuff the British Stole’

The ABC and Canadian public broadcaster CBC have ordered a second season of the Marc Fennell-fronted docuseries Stuff The British Stole.

The second instalment of the series will offer, over eight episodes, an in-depth exploration of eight new remarkable treasures acquired through the years of the British Empire. The first was nominated for a Rockie Award.

Stuff The British Stole is based on the podcast of the same name, also hosted by Fennell, which has had more than 2 million downloads. A third season of the podcast launches this Wednesday.

The TV series is an Australian-Canada co-production between Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment and Canada’s Cream Production. The ABC and CBC signed an agreement in 2019 to co-develop and co-produce drama, comedy, non-scripted and children’s programming.

In addition to hosting the show, Fennell is the creator, writer and executive producer. Richard Finlayson and Jude Troy are EPs for Wooden Horse, Alan Erson and Michael Tear EPs for WildBear, and David Brady and Kate Harrison EPs for Cream.

The commissioning editor and EP for the ABC is Kalita Corrigan, who said she was thrilled, after the first season was so embraced, to commission another.

“Marc and the team are back to shed light on the cultural, historical and societal significance of eight new mysterious artefacts amassed by the British Empire,” she said.

Finance comes via Screen Australia, the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates, in association with VicScreen.

Stuff The British Stole season 2 will air on ABC TV, ABC iview, CBC and CBC Gem in 2024.

FremantleMedia is handling worldwide distribution.