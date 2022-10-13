Australian titles have featured heavily in the shortlist for the 61st annual Rose d’Or Awards, with 15 locally made programs up for consideration.

To be held next month, the awards recognise excellence and achievement in international TV and audio across 12 categories.

Of the Australian contenders, 10 were from the ABC, including Northern Pictures’ The Exhibitionists and Vertigo Productions’ My Name is Gulpilil, both of which will contend the Arts category alongside SBS’s Framed: The Theft of Picasso’s Weeping Woman.

Elsewhere, season two of the comedy series Frayed and Gristmill’s anthology series Summer Love form part of Comedy Drama and Sitcom field, with CJZ’s federal election program Gruen Nation (CJZ) making it into the Comedy shortlist.

In Drama, Bunya Productions’ Mystery Road: Origin, Werner Films Production’s The Newsreader and Blackfella Films’ Total Control all made the cut, while Endemol Shine Australia’s most recent adaptation of the Old People’s Home series, Old People’s Home for Teenagers joins ITV Studios/SBS’s Life On The Outside in Reality and Factual Entertainment.

Rounding out the Australian hopes are ABC’s Spicks & Specks is shortlisted in the Studio Entertainment category, Audiocraft’s Pillowtalk and Lockdown Productions’ The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment in Audio Entertainment, and Opening Act Films’ Romp in Multiplatform Series.

ABC acting director of entertainment and specialist Jennifer Collins congratulated everyone involved in bringing the broadcaster’s shortlisted titles to life.

“I am always delighted to see ABC programs recognised and to have so many honoured on the world stage is testament to the high quality of our content offering,” she said.

More than 200 programs from 30 countries have been selected for consideration in the final stages of this year’s awards, which will be presented on November 28.

Mark Rowland, chair of the judges said “the quality of entries from across the globe gets ever higher”.

We’ve been presented with some very tough choices to arrive at this shortlist,” he said.

“Congratulations to everyone who entered and to all the fantastic productions that have reached this stage”.

The nominees for Rose d’Or 2022 will be announced at the start of November.