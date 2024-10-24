AIDC Leading Lights funding program opens for emerging and diverse creatives

The Australian International Documentary Conference’s (AIDC) Leading Lights program is calling for entries.

The funding program has supported more than 250 screen creatives since 2018, allowing emerging First Nations, LGBTQIA+, d/Deaf, disabled, neurodiverse, and culturally and linguistically diverse content creators to attend the AIDC.

It gives them the opportunity to establish themselves in the nonfiction screen community, make industry connections, and learn from industry professionals.

“Leading Lights provides an opportunity for so many filmmakers to attend the most important annual documentary conference in Australia,” Brindle Films representatives, Rachel Clements and Trisha Morton-Thomas, said.

“And it’s particularly fantastic to see so many people being included from the regions and diverse areas of our country.”

Alice Springs-based Brindle Films has created more than 80 hours of television and collaborated with filmmakers of all ethnic backgrounds.

Julia Lörsch was one of the last year’s Leading Lights recipients and attended the conference, which is held at ACMI.

“Nothing had prepared me for the incredible experiences, connections, learning and support I received the moment I landed at ACMI,” she said.

“I was impressed by the quality of the sessions, programming and constant opportunities to connect with top decision-makers, filmmakers and the sector.”

Applications close for the program on December 8. AIDC 2025 will be held March 2-5 in Melbourne.