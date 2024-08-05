Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in Our Flag Means Death.
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in Our Flag Means Death.

Allen Marshall Palmer on the benefits of shooting in New Zealand

·
New ZealandNewsTV & Streaming
·

Allen Marshall Palmer is a US post-producer whose credits include The Old Man, Banshee and critically acclaimed series House. He was based in New Zealand for almost a year working as post-producer on season two of Our Flag Means Death.

How would you describe your experience working in New Zealand?

I wasnâ€™t sure what to expect when I got to New Zealand to be honest. But very early on we realised we were going to be able to do things in ways we wouldnâ...