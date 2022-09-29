AMC Networks has launched a suite of direct-to-consumer apps for premium streaming bundle AMC+ in Australia.

Having been introduced at the end of last year, AMC+ was previously only available to Australian Apple TV users and Amazon Prime members.

A 12-month subscription streaming bundle, which includes access to Acorn TV and Shudder, is now available across a variety of devices at a discounted introductory rate of $4.99 per month.

It comes as AMC+ prepares to house the global premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, starring The Newsreader‘s Sam Reid, on October 2. The series marks the launch of a new franchise based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novels, which will be followed by Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario.

AMC+ will also be home to the next generation of series from The Walking Dead Universe in Australia, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, which focuses on the popular characters of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, and a highly anticipated spin-off reuniting the characters of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Other original titles to be featured exclusively on the service include Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher’s vampire thriller Firebite, starring Yael Stone, Rob Collins, and Callan Mulvey.

AMC+ general manager Courtney Thomasma said the catalogue was a destination for “groundbreaking dramas and epic fan-driven franchises”.

“From iconic titles like Mad Men to exclusive new series from The Walking Dead Universe to fresh hits like Dark Winds and Moonhaven, AMC+ offers thousands of hours of premium programming for Australian viewers, including full access to Acorn TV and Shudder.

“We are thrilled to bring our slate of critically acclaimed original series to audiences in Australia through a new suite of direct-to-consumer apps and look forward to the

global premiere of our newest franchise Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire this Sunday.”

Find out more information about the streaming bundle here. The bundle is also available on Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices.