Aus box office: ‘Runt’ hits $4.6m

Australian family movie Runt has reached $4.67 million at the box office, passing last year’s two most successful local films: horror Talk to Me ($4.27 million) and documentary John Farnham: Finding the Voice ($4.49 million).

The film’s box office gross dropped 21 per cent in its third week to $1.32 million, giving it a healthy screen average of $4179, according to data from Numero.

Runt is now entrenched as the third biggest film of the year behind Furiosa: A Mad Max S...