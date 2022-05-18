A new comedy written by David Michôd and starring US comedian Pete Davidson is set to film in Queensland.

Based on a story by Michôd and Joel Edgerton, Wizards! follows the exploits of two hapless beach-bar operators (Davidson and Franz Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot.

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Brad Pitt’s company Plan B Entertainment, Liz Watts of Sydney-based See-Saw Films, and A24, who will also handle global distribution.

Production support will be provided through the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy and the Federal Government’s Location Incentive.

Watts said Queensland was the ideal fit for the upcoming film.

“We are thrilled to be bringing David Michôd’s next feature to Queensland with its wealth of talent in its cast and crews, and enviable locations”, said Watts.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the production was a coup for the state.

“Once again, our local film industry and picture-perfect locations have lured another valuable production with big budgets to spend in our regions,” he said.

“Wizards! will inject approximately $14.7 million into our state economy and create around 100 jobs for Queensland cast and crew, as well as nearly 300 opportunities for extras — which I’m sure will be great news for local industry practitioners and the community alike.”

This announcement comes ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Netflix’s Spiderhead – both of which filmed in Queensland – next month.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said securing Wizards! demonstrates that producers from around the world know that filming in Queensland brings many benefits.

“Queensland is a globally renowned screen production hub, and Screen Queensland is continuously pitching our state’s locations, studios, skilled screen workforce, and valuable incentives,” she said.

“Screen Queensland is delighted to welcome Plan B Entertainment to Queensland for the first time, and we are glad to see the return of See-Saw Films since they filmed their 2020 Foxtel/Sky series The End on the Gold Coast.”