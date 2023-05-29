Ausfilm appoints Simon Graham-Clare as VP of international production

Simon Graham-Clare has been named VP of international production at Ausfilm, taking over from Katie Koeblitz, who is leaving the role after six months due to personal reasons.

Based out of LA, Graham-Clare will work with US and Australian screen production clients and Ausfilm members to attract film, television, and picture post, sound, music, VFX, and animation to Australia. He will also be responsible for marketing Australia’s production tax incentives, providing advice to international filmmakers looking to work in Australia, and coordinating with state government screen agencies on location pitches for international clients.

His career has included working in the production, publicity and marketing department of Warner Bros.’ London office, after which he was director of communications for the British Film Commission in LA. Graham-Clare also has experience as a producer and financier for a range of companies, including Future Films and digital production company Dance On.

He said he was looking forward to utilising his skillset in the new role.

“I am very excited to introduce my large, international network of contacts to the great opportunities for filmmakers who choose Australia for their next project,” he said.

“Just as inspiring are the Ausfilm members, and I am proud to convey the benefits of working with these world-class production partners.”

Ausfilm executive vice president of international production Erin Stam said the new hire was well suited to the organisation.

“We are thrilled that Simon will be joining our team in LA,” he said.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the US and international entertainment industry, and he will help us provide greater value to our clients and members in this very exciting time following the Australian Government’s recent announcement of the 30 per cent Location Offset.”

Graham-Clare begins in the role today.