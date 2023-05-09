Location Offset to be permanently raised to 30 per cent: Federal Budget

After more than a decade of lobbying by Ausfilm, crew, studios and other service businesses, the Federal Government announced at the Federal Budget it has decided to lift the Location Offset to 30 per cent from July 1 this year.

Alongside the Location Offset change, Ausfilm will also receive an additional $6.9 million over four years to continue to promote Australia as a screen production, and $1.8 million per year ongoing.

Calls to raise the Location Offset to 30 per cent go back as far as 2013 when the Gillard Government was preparing its Creative Australia policy. For the last five years, the Location Incentive program – first launched at $140 million in 2018, with a further $400 million added in 2020 – has effectively served to bring the long uncompetitive 16.5 per cent Location Offset to a far more internationally attractive 30 per cent.

The Location Incentive program has helped to bring 40 international productions to Australia in the last five years, and generated $3.28 billion for the economy. It particularly served the country well during the pandemic, when an influx of foreign shoots hit our shores, including blockbuster Marvel projects such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings. The upswing has also come with major infrastructure upgrades; AppleTV+ series Metropolis has seen Nantstudios establish the world’s largest virtual production volume in Melbourne.

However, the Location Incentive program was being drawn down on quickly; the $400 million was due to run out this year despite the fact that funding was supposed to last until 2027. That the incentive was finite and merit-assessed has also reportedly caused uncertainty for Hollywood studios considering bringing their projects to Australia. Footloose incentives offered by countries such as the UK and Canada and the US state of Georgia are commonly perceived as more reliable.

A February report from Olsberg SPI, commissioned by the Australia and New Zealand Screen Association, also found that the uncertainties around the Location Offset and Incentive were seeing investors in studio infrastructure, both domestic and international, hold back plans. While there have been several announcements for new studios in the last few years, including state government-supported stages in Perth and Cairns, development has been slow.

The government values the lift of the Location Offset at $112.2 million over four years from 2024–25. To be eligible for the new Location Offset, the QAPE (Qualifying Australian Production Expenditure) threshold increases to $20 million for feature films and $1.5 million per hour for series; previously the thresholds were $15 million or $1 million per hour for series.

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks said the increased offset would provide certainty for international productions and stable employment for Australian screen businesses.

“This is outstanding news for the industry. A permanent 30 per cent Location Offset will ensure a robust pipeline of both physical production and PDV work into the future and cement Australia’s position as a leader in the global screen industry,” Marks said.

“Increasing the Location Offset will result in meaningful benefits for the entire sector and the economy related to jobs and training opportunities, innovations in technology, infrastructure development, along with direct benefits to businesses not dedicated to the screen industry (e.g., construction, education, hospitality, security, travel, real estate). It will also drive significant benefits to regional locations and businesses.

“International clients have demonstrated their willingness to work with us on skills and training, and this decision provides a big opportunity to build the industry’s capacity across infrastructure and skills into the future.”

Other than that, the Federal Budget had no other major surprises for the screen industry; most of its policies had been announced in January with Revive or on other occasions.

As previously announced, Screen Australia will receive $12 million over four years, and $3 million per year ongoing, to support interactive games, and the National Film and Sound Archive will receive $34 million over four years (and $9.7 million per year ongoing) to replace building management, security and fire safety systems.

The government has also set aside $.5 million over three years from 2024–25, and $.2 million per year ongoing, for the Australia-India Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement to enable eligible producers to access the Producer Offset.

AFTRS will also get $.5 million in the next financial year to support course offerings and upgrade facilities, and there is also $8.8 million to go towards the eight national arts training organisations more generally, which includes both AFTRS and NIDA, to secure critical training courses and skills development.

This is the first budget under the new five-year funding terms for the ABC and SBS, with annual funding of $1.1 billion for the ABC and $334.9 million for SBS. New measures include an additional $72 million for the broadcasters over four years to extend and roll three previously terminating programs into ongoing funding. This includes ABC’s Enhanced News Gathering to support regional journalists, as well as funding for SBS Media Sector Support, which focuses on resources for Australians who speak languages other than English and ABC and SBS audio description for the blind or vision impaired. The ABC will receive $8.5 million over four years to expand transmission infrastructure in the Pacific under the Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy.

ABC managing director David Anderson said welcomed the five-year budget allocation, arguing it reflects the ABC’s important role in Australian life and the value it delivers to the community.

“The funding provides a solid foundation as the ABC continues to evolve its services to meet the needs of Australian audiences. The next five years will be crucial to the ABC as we navigate significant changes in media consumption, industry-wide cost pressures and increasing requirements to modernise and adapt to new technology,” he said.

“The funding certainty provided by the Budget is vital, as it enables the ABC to plan with confidence. Notwithstanding the five-year funding outcome, the ABC will need to meet the challenge of upward cost pressure, and position itself to continue to be trusted, relevant and valued by all Australians into the future.

“I will soon announce a new Five-Year Plan setting out the ABC’s priorities. The plan will ensure that we embrace the opportunities of the future, and that the ABC remains the most important cultural institution for all Australians.”