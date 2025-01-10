'Better Man'

Australian film 'Better Man' reaches $3.37m at the local box office

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man has continued to hold at the box office, adding $1.59 million to reach $3.37 million in its second week of release.

The result was a small 3 per cent decline on an initial soft opening despite strong reviews. The film is still showing on 323 screens (down 54) giving it a solid screen average of $4937.

Better Man‘s Australian box office second week tally is almost the same as local fam...