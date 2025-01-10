Australian film ‘Better Man’ reaches $3.37m at the local box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man has continued to hold at the box office, adding $1.59 million to reach $3.37 million in its second week of release.

The result was a small 3 per cent decline on an initial soft opening despite strong reviews. The film is still showing on 323 screens (down 54) giving it a solid screen average of $4937.

Better Man‘s Australian box office second week tally is almost the same as local fam...